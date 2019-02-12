Apollo 11 display featured at Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - An Apollo 11 display is "blasting off" at the Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Charles Winter, the Executive Vice President of the center says thousands of people are expected to visit Huntsville for the anniversary, and they will have a chance to see these unique items.

"You'll see things in the display here that you probably have never seen before. There are some items here that are one-of-a-kind."

Items on display at the center include: a signed Blue Marble photograph, Clan MacBean Arrives on the Moon, signed, Illustration of Astronaut, framed Apollo 11 25th anniversary flag commemoration, Apollo 17 Commander Gene Cernan in Rover Vehicle photograph, signed, Tranquility Base signed photograph, Blue Marble framed image, commemorative Apollo pins, Apollo 12 Crew autographed photo, The Cradle of American Space Exploration book by author Kenny Mitchell, and The Rocket Man foam board sign.

In addition to viewing the display, people can take a selfie at the "Rocket City Selfie" station. All they have to do is choose their favorite Huntsville area as the background, and smile!

Winters says 2019 is the perfect year to invite family and friends to visit the Rocket City.

Huntsville and surrounding areas will be having several events to celebrate Apollo 11, so be sure to look out for those and visit the display at the Visitor's Center.

Huntsville/Madison County have their event calendar for the Apollo 11 anniversary posted.

The Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center is located at 500 Church Street NW and is open to the public Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.