ARAB, Ala. – A traffic stop led Arab police officers to more than 6 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash.

Arab police say that during a traffic stop, the officer smelled marijuana – and searched the driver’s car.

The officer found brass knuckles, cannabis edibles, more than six pounds of marijuana, and nearly $5,000.

Blake Boyles from Baileyton is facing a drug trafficking charge, along with other drug charges.