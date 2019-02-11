× Mobile police safely locate missing boy

MOBILE, Ala. — Authorities confirm they have safely located a missing 12-year-old boy. Ian Lee Clark was located Wednesday after authorities say he went missing Saturday morning in Mobile.

Previously reported

MOBILE, Ala. — Police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who went missing Saturday morning in Mobile.

Ian Lee Clark was last seen on Creel Road in Mobile between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., according to the Mobile Police Department.

Clark is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and gray eyes. He was wearing a gray hoodie and khaki pants the last time he was seen.

Police said Clark may be in a black 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Alabama tag number 2AJ4620. The SUV has damage to the back driver-side door.

Anyone with information about Clark’s location is asked to call 911 or the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7000.