Lake Guntersville offering Valentine’s getaway special

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Lake Guntersville State Park is offering a romantic Valentine’s getaway for couples.

For $120, a couple can get a bluff-side double queen room, entertainment on Valentine’s night, and breakfast for two in the Pinecrest Dining Room.

A special Valentine’s dinner will also be available, but is not included in the package price.

Reservations for the dinner are not needed. Priority seating will be available for those with the Valentine’s getaway package.

Reservations for the Valentine’s Getaway at Lake Guntersville State Park can be made by calling (256) 505-6621.