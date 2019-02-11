Inmate convicted of killing grandmother found dead in cell

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate convicted of killing his grandmother has been found hanged in his cell.

AL.com reported Friday that authorities say 31-year-old Daniel Scott Gentry was found dead in his cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility last week.

Gentry was serving a life sentence for the 2012 slaying of Carrie Elaine Gentry, who’s believed to have been stabbed, struck with a hammer and strangled.

She was a minister who allowed him to stay with her while he underwent drug rehabilitation. He initially pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease but later pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty.

The state Department of Corrections has said it’s working to address the recent spike in inmate suicides.