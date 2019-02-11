× Huntsville police officer involved in multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 while working a crash scene

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police confirm that one of their officers was involved in a wreck while working on another wreck on I-565 near Glenn Hearn Monday night.

Authorities say the HPD officer was working protecting the scene of a wreck in the far left-hand lane on I-565 eastbound while wrecker crews removed a vehicle.

The officer was in his patrol car working on the paperwork when his vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle, then a second vehicle struck the first vehicle.

HEMSI emergency crews transported the officer to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say has been released from the hospital.

No one else was injured in the crash.

HPD Reminds Drivers to Move Over For Emergency Vehicles

Now, HPD is reminding people that it is the law to move over when drivers approach a stopped emergency vehicle or tow truck with their lights flashing. If the driver is on a two-lane road, the law requires that the person behind the wheel reduce their speed to 15 miles per hour below the speed limit and move as far from the other vehicle as they can while still staying in their lane. Huntsville police officers say, unfortunately, they see people break this law frequently.

“It’s heartbreaking when it turns, when it’s worse than it was last night. When someone’s life is lost because of that. A lot of people might not realize it, but this is something you can be pulled over and it’s something you can receive a citation for,” Joseph Abernathy said. He works as a traffic homicide investigator for the Huntsville Police Department.

The citation costs $25, in addition to court costs. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 150 police officers were killed in the line of duty last year. 6 of those deaths were caused by a vehicle striking an officer. Of the 15 officers who have died this yea, three were hit by vehicles.