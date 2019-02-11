Hunter finds skull in remote area in Alabama, authorities say

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a hunter found a human skull in a remote area in Alabama.

News outlets report that the hunter found the skull in a remote area of Tuscaloosa County on Sunday, called authorities and took investigators to the area.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit commander Capt. Gary Hood says the area where the skull was found was not accessible by vehicle. Hood says it appears that the skull had been at the location for quite some time.

Authorities searched for additional remains Sunday and continued looking Monday morning.

