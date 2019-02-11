Girls high school basketball roundup; Hazel Green, Madison Academy roll to wins in sub-regional round

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. - The Hazel Green Lady Trojans advanced to the Class 6A Regional Semifinals with an 81-40 win over Fort Payne. The Lady Wildcats led early on in the game, but Hazel Green caught fire, scoring 46 points in the first half.

In Class 5A, it was the Madison Academy Lady Mustangs rolling to the 52-21 win over Hamilton.

"It's exciting, the team, the girls have worked so hard just this past week and a half and just throughout the postseason so far," said Madison Academy Girls Head Basketball Coach Alissa Hargett. "That's game three, so you know we've got a seven game season and so we're headed into game four and we're really excited for the competition that we're about to see."

Here are some other local scores from the sub-regional round across the Tennessee Valley:

CLASS 1A GIRLS

Northwest Region

Decatur Heritage 60, Marion County 45

Falkville 72, Berry 39

Phillips 81, Covenant Christian 34

Belgreen 59, Mars Hill Bible 56 (OT)

Northeast Region

Talladega County Central 76, Coosa Christian 53

Spring Garden 75, Winterboro 37

Skyline 76, Oakwood Adventist 56

RA Hubbard 64, Valley Head 35

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Northwest Region

Altamont 46, Cleveland 40

Cold Springs 77, Vincent 31

Red Bay 38, Tanner 32

Hatton 54, Addison 40

Northeast Region

Ranburne 46, Ohatchee 40

Sacred Heart Catholic 74, LaFayette 48

Sand Rock 60, North Sand Mountain 41

Fyffe 68, Asbury 44

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Northwest Region

New Hope at Winfield 2/12 at 6 p.m.

Holly Pond 44, Carbon Hill 43

Phil Campbell 60, Lexington 46

Lauderdale County 58, Colbert Heights 45

Northeast Region

Glencoe 56, Locust Fork 55

Susan Moore 71, Midfield 64

Weaver 62, Sylvania 56

Pisgah 77, Pleasant Valley 39

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Northwest Region

Danville 69, Haleyville 63

Priceville 67, Curry 34

Deshler 67, West Limestone 46

Rogers 62, Brooks 41

Northeast Region

Anniston 72, Jacksonville 16

Cherokee County 68, Talladega 47

Oneonta 58, DAR 34

Fairview 69, North Jackson 57

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Northwest Region

Pleasant Grove 72, Hayden 35

Wenonah 40, Mortimer Jordan 31

West Point 65, East Limestone 46

Madison Academy 52, Hamilton 21

Northeast Region

Center Point 55, Etowah 32

Southside-Gadsden 50 Springville 34

Brewer 46, Boaz 35

Scottsboro 56, Sardis 43

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Northwest Region

McAdory 58, Minor 28

Carver-Birmingham 66, Bessemer City 45

Hartselle 69, Athens 51

Muscle Shoals 77, Cullman 56

Northeast Region

Huffman 56, Pell City 36

Shades Valley 39, Clay-Chalkville 29

Lee-Huntsville 65, Albertville 47

Hazel Green 81, Fort Payne 40

CLASS 7A GIRLS (No Sub-Region Round)

Northwest Region

Wallace State Community College, Hanceville, Tom Drake Coliseum

James Clemens vs. Spain Park, Feb. 14, 9 a.m.

Hewitt-Trussville vs. Austin, Feb. 14, noon

Northeast Region

Jacksonville State University, Tom Mathews Coliseum

Grissom vs. Hoover, Feb. 14, 9 a.m.

Tuscaloosa County vs. Sparkman, Feb. 14, noon