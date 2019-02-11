Girls high school basketball roundup; Hazel Green, Madison Academy roll to wins in sub-regional round

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. - The Hazel Green Lady Trojans advanced to the Class 6A Regional Semifinals with an 81-40 win over Fort Payne. The Lady Wildcats led early on in the game, but Hazel Green caught fire, scoring 46 points in the first half.
In Class 5A, it was the Madison Academy Lady Mustangs rolling to the 52-21 win over Hamilton.
"It's exciting, the team, the girls have worked so hard just this past week and a half and just throughout the postseason so far," said Madison Academy Girls Head Basketball Coach Alissa Hargett. "That's game three, so you know we've got a seven game season and so we're headed into game four and we're really excited for the competition that we're about to see."
Here are some other local scores from the sub-regional round across the Tennessee Valley:
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Northwest Region
Decatur Heritage 60, Marion County 45
Falkville 72, Berry 39
Phillips 81, Covenant Christian 34
Belgreen 59, Mars Hill Bible 56 (OT)
Northeast Region
Talladega County Central 76, Coosa Christian 53
Spring Garden 75, Winterboro 37
Skyline 76, Oakwood Adventist 56
RA Hubbard 64, Valley Head 35
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Northwest Region
Altamont 46, Cleveland 40
Cold Springs 77, Vincent 31
Red Bay 38, Tanner 32
Hatton 54, Addison 40
Northeast Region
Ranburne 46, Ohatchee 40
Sacred Heart Catholic 74, LaFayette 48
Sand Rock 60, North Sand Mountain 41
Fyffe 68, Asbury 44
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Northwest Region
New Hope at Winfield 2/12 at 6 p.m.
Holly Pond 44, Carbon Hill 43
Phil Campbell 60, Lexington 46
Lauderdale County 58, Colbert Heights 45
Northeast Region
Glencoe 56, Locust Fork 55
Susan Moore 71, Midfield 64
Weaver 62, Sylvania 56
Pisgah 77, Pleasant Valley 39
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Northwest Region
Danville 69, Haleyville 63
Priceville 67, Curry 34
Deshler 67, West Limestone 46
Rogers 62, Brooks 41
Northeast Region
Anniston 72, Jacksonville 16
Cherokee County 68, Talladega 47
Oneonta 58, DAR 34
Fairview 69, North Jackson 57
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Northwest Region
Pleasant Grove 72, Hayden 35
Wenonah 40, Mortimer Jordan 31
West Point 65, East Limestone 46
Madison Academy 52, Hamilton 21
Northeast Region
Center Point 55, Etowah 32
Southside-Gadsden 50 Springville 34
Brewer 46, Boaz 35
Scottsboro 56, Sardis 43
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Northwest Region
McAdory 58, Minor 28
Carver-Birmingham 66, Bessemer City 45
Hartselle 69, Athens 51
Muscle Shoals 77, Cullman 56
Northeast Region
Huffman 56, Pell City 36
Shades Valley 39, Clay-Chalkville 29
Lee-Huntsville 65, Albertville 47
Hazel Green 81, Fort Payne 40
CLASS 7A GIRLS (No Sub-Region Round)
Northwest Region
Wallace State Community College, Hanceville, Tom Drake Coliseum
James Clemens vs. Spain Park, Feb. 14, 9 a.m.
Hewitt-Trussville vs. Austin, Feb. 14, noon
Northeast Region
Jacksonville State University, Tom Mathews Coliseum
Grissom vs. Hoover, Feb. 14, 9 a.m.
Tuscaloosa County vs. Sparkman, Feb. 14, noon