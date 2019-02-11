February 11 is National 211 Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Each year, February 11th is celebrated as 211 Day. 211 is a three digit number that serves as our community's resource hotline. 2-1-1 is as easy to remember as 911.

211 is answered 24 hours a day at no cost and connects people with important community resources, including in times of disaster.

Locally, 211 is a partnership between Crisis Services of North Alabama and United Way of Madison County. In 2018, the 211 call center answered more than 13,000 calls for North Alabama.

211 can Help Callers Access the Following Types of Services:

Basic Human Needs Resources: food banks, clothing, shelters, rent assistance, utility assistance

Government information: City, County, State services and programs. Many people are not sure what government office to contact and so 211 helps point them in the right direction.

Health and Mental Health Resources: health insurance programs, maternal health, medical information lines, crisis intervention services, support groups, counseling, drug and alcohol intervention and rehabilitation

Employment Support: financial assistance, job training, transportation assistance, education programs

Support for Older Americans and Persons with Disabilities: adult day care, congregate meals, Meals on Wheels, respite care, home health care, transportation, homemaker services

Support for Children, Youth and Families: child care, after-school programs, Head Start, family resource centers, summer camps and recreation programs, mentoring, tutoring, protective services

Volunteer Opportunities and Donations: community involvement, volunteer centers, disaster relief

Military and Family Support: programs that serve veterans and their families, community resources, mental health resources, counseling

Hobby groups and civic/service clubs: for people who have similar interests (gardening clubs, square dance groups, astronomy clubs, etc) or are united by a common cause (political groups, Lions, Rotary Clubs, Kiwanis, etc.

The service is available on the website www.211connectsalabama.org and even by chat and text.