Missing man from Decatur has been located

DECATUR, Ala. – The man, last seen in Decatur, has been safely located.

Decatur Police reported Aaron Gene Welker, 26, has been missing since Friday, February 8 around 8 p.m.

Authorities said Welker walked out of a home on Cardinal Drive and was last seen wearing a black jacket, Levi’s jeans, and red Vans shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.