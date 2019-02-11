Customer left racist note on receipt, local restaurant responds on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A Huntsville restaurant took the issue to social media after they say a customer left a racist note over the weekend.

On Saturday, February 9, a customer went into the Charrito's Bar & Grill, had dinner and some drinks but instead of leaving a tip, the man left a note. The disparaging comments mentioned President Trump and included a racist comment about Hispanics.

The restaurant posted about the incident on their Facebook page with a picture of the receipt and a message saying that though all people are welcome, this type of behavior is not.

A waiter at the restaurant said everything about the man's visit seemed normal except for a comment he made when the waitress asked if he was paying cash or card. The man allegedly said, "Do white people ever use cash?"

The restaurant owner, Vanessa Martinez says comments like those made on the receipt are not acceptable in her business. But says she does want to share the Mexican heritage with others. "A lot of the things that we have are typical Mexican traditions that you would find in the typical Mexican home."

She added the event was upsetting, but they say they will move on and keep serving food and culture to their customers.

Charrito's Bar & Grill has been a locally owned and operated restaurant in Huntsville since 2010. The owner says nothing like has ever happened at the restaurant and she doesn't expect it will happen again. Martinez said "Our post was not intended to be politically out there or what not. Everybody has their own opinions. We just want people who are coming into the restaurant to be peaceful and mindful of other people."