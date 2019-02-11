Limestone County deputies searching for escaped inmate

Posted 2:31 pm, February 11, 2019

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Limestone County sheriff's deputies say an inmate out on work release walked off from his shift at Cast Products, Inc. on Monday.

Deputies used a helicopter and tracking dogs to look for Joseph Lee Davis along Highway 127.

CPI is less than a mile away from the sheriff's office.

"Work release inmates have more leeway than people who are here. Even more so than a lot of our trustees, because they're going to and from a work site day to day," Limestone County sheriff's department public information officer Stephen Young said.

Deputies searched with dogs and a helicopter, but by sunset, hadn't tracked down Davis.

"We don't believe he's a threat to public safety. As work release inmates are typically nonviolent offenders," Young said.

Davis has a history of burglary, gun possession, eluding police and giving false information.

"From a paperwork standpoint, you've already got existing charges. There are going to be new charges," Young said.

 

Deputies say Davis is 6-foot-1 and weighs 150 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes and neck tattoos.

 

Davis was last seen wearing a gray Reebok hoodie, jeans, a black hat with a white inscription, and black tennis shoes.

Anybody with information on Davis's location is advised to contact LCSO at (256) 232-0111.

