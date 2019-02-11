× Man reported missing in Albertville found in Boaz, police say

UPDATE: Albertville police said David Cornelius was found in Boaz around 4:30 p.m.

Previous story:

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Police are looking for a man who was last seen in downtown Albertville Monday afternoon.

David Cornelius was last seen around 2 p.m. He was wearing an orange Gap hoodie and sweatpants that were possibly gray. Police sent out a picture of Cornelius but said he also has a beard.

Anyone with information about where Cornelius could be is asked to call Albertville police at 256-878-1212.