Man reported missing in Albertville found in Boaz, police say
UPDATE: Albertville police said David Cornelius was found in Boaz around 4:30 p.m.
Previous story:
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Police are looking for a man who was last seen in downtown Albertville Monday afternoon.
David Cornelius was last seen around 2 p.m. He was wearing an orange Gap hoodie and sweatpants that were possibly gray. Police sent out a picture of Cornelius but said he also has a beard.
Anyone with information about where Cornelius could be is asked to call Albertville police at 256-878-1212.
34.267594 -86.208867