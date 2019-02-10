Georgia police officer run over by pickup truck

ATLANTA (CNN) — An Atlanta-area police officer is recovering from a spinal fracture after authorities say he was run over in a hotel parking lot.

The incident was caught on video, and authorities are looking for the driver responsible.

Bodycam video shows Fairburn Police Officer Levar Sims confronting 33-year-old Taurean McShan. That’s after officers smelled marijuana and saw McShan sleeping in the Holiday Inn Express parking lot around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

When Sims asked for his ID, police say McShan used his pickup truck as a weapon against the officer.

Officers say McShan tried to drive off and Sims jumped in the vehicle to stop him before the officer was thrown out of the suspect’s pickup truck and run over.

The hotel’s surveillance video also captured the incident, but the moment Sims is run over is not being shown.

Though the truck was found in Tyrone, officers believe McShan is headed back to the Memphis area.

Law enforcement have been warned to be on the look out.

The officer’s condition is not known at this time.