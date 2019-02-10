× Sparkman schools host Harlem Wizards to unite community

HARVEST, Ala. – Sparkman High School hosted the Harlem Wizards Sunday afternoon in connection with the other schools in its feeder pattern as a fundraiser and unification event.

The Wizards played a game against a team from the Sparkman Family Schools featuring administrators, teachers, community leaders, and community members. Proceeds from the event went to all eight schools in the Sparkman Family of Schools.

The PTA/PTO group said the entire goal was to not only fundraise for all eight schools in the area but bring the community back together after years of fighting over the failed Monrovia-area high school.

Madison County Schools recently sold the nearby land where the Monrovia high school was originally proposed in 2013. The high school was never built, but for years divided the Sparkman area community. This event was a chance to put it all behind them and work toward a common goal to support the students and schools.

The parent told WHNT News 19, “Having all 8 PTA/PTO’s working together has been a huge success and we have not seen so much excitement over a single community event in years. The Harlem Wizards have also been great to work with.”

We are told the Wizards also made a custom video for the schools.

Leaders said the event raised nearly $20,000 in sponsorships, ticket sales, and souvenir sales.