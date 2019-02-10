× Miami Police release video of woman’s abduction, ask public for information

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami Police are reaching out for tips on the abduction of a woman captured on surveillance cameras.

Miami Police Commander Freddie Cruz calls the video “disturbing,” when describing the woman taken by force from inside a store Friday night.

In the surveillance video, the woman is seen entering the store and a white vehicle pulling up. A little bit later, you can see the man forcing the woman into the back of the white Nissan Altima.

“We don’t know the whereabouts of this young lady. We don’t know if she’s hurt,” Cruz said in a Facebook Live video. “This is someone’s daughter, this is someone’s sister, someone’s family member. We need to apprehend this individual. We need to bring this young lady back home to safety.”

The woman was abducted from 2345 NW 36 St. in Miami, Florida. The vehicle is being described as a newer model white Nissan Altima bearing a paper tag.

If you have any information, Miami Police are asking you to contact Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370 or the non-emergency number (305) 579-6111.