LifePoint Church in Albertville moving forward after devastating fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - An Albertville church community is moving forward after a devastating fire. Firefighters responded to LifePoint Church just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

The fire destroyed the children's facility. The building was also used by Room in the Inn - an organization that helps Marshall County's homeless population.

LifePoint Church still held a service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Hundreds of people showed up to the service held at the Albertville Fine Arts Center at Albertville High School.

Lead pastor Matt Brooks said the church is not a building, it’s the people.

“We lost a building. But if we are going to believe a guy walked out of a grave 2,000 years ago, then we’ve got to believe that life is much more than just a building on a piece of property,” said Brooks. “The church has never been bound by buildings. The church is a movement. Jesus told us to go and make disciples of all nations. So, His name, His fame to the ends of the world is our mission."

The building that caught fire is a total loss. “We were made aware this past week that it was an accident. It was something that happened in the attic and likely couldn’t have been stopped,” added Brooks. So where do they go from here? Church leaders anticipate being mobile and portable. They'll have to move service locations from place to place for the next 10-14 months. “We will be working this next week to clean what was not lost in the fire in our auditorium and we will be hopefully razing the building that was destroyed in the fire," Brooks explained. "At that point, we will meet with architects and construction companies and determine what's next." Brooks says this adversity is the perfect opportunity to show the community faith in action. “I think it’s inspiring and I think our community, especially those who are far from God, are looking for something that’s real and not just people who gather together to sing a few songs," Brooks continued. "I think they are looking for people who live out their faith and demonstrate that this God they believe in could quite possibly be real." LifePoint said they want to be a blessing and would donate the entire offering collected Sunday morning to different organizations in the community. “We’re going to be looking for community opportunities to really just bless some people," Brooks said. "You know, at a time when it would be our human nature as leaders to kind of hold onto what we do still have, we want to fight that urge by turning around and giving it all away." Brooks encourages people to keep a check on social media and the churches websites for where services will be held.

Various community groups are taking up donations for the church.