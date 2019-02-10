Heavy rain, thunderstorms arrive Monday night through Tuesday morning

Gather the umbrellas, rain jackets and galoshes: You are going to need them this week!

Cloudy skies will prevail Monday morning as a southeasterly breeze pulls humid air into the region. While a few showers are possible early Monday, the majority of the region will start the new week dry, albeit cloudy and cool. Monday morning temperatures will be in the mid-40s to low 50s, but the wind will change direction Monday afternoon, pulling warmer and more humid air from the south. Expect Monday afternoon temperatures to reach the mid-60s before the heavier showers arrive.

A dark and somewhat stormy Monday night: A developing storm system to our west will bring a cold front into the Tennessee Valley late Monday night/early Tuesday morning. As a result, a band of heavy rain (and a few embedded thunderstorms) will push through the region between 10pm Monday through 7am Tuesday, dropping anywhere from 0.5″ to 1″ of rainfall along the way (up to 1.5″ of rain is possible where the line of storms is slow to move).

The potential for “average”, run of the mill thunderstorms is low, but don’t be surprised if a few rumbles of thunder wake you up during the overnight/early morning hours. You may also hear a few tree branches creaking in the wind as gusts may reach as high as 25-35 mph.

The rain tapers off Tuesday afternoon, letting cooler and drier air filter in behind the cold front. Since the cold front moves through early Tuesday, our temperatures will be falling through most of the day. We’ll hit a high in the lower 60s around noontime, then drop back down in the 50s for the later half of the day.

Our One Fully Dry Day: We get one totally dry day this week: Wednesday. Right behind Tuesday’s cold front we’ll be dry enough to ward off any rain chances, but also much cooler; under partly cloudy skies highs will top out in the low 50s.

Enjoy Wednesday, rain chances start rising again by Thursday!

Rain Through The End Of The Week: A familiar trend starts up on Thursday: temperatures become milder and rain chances slowly rise. Thursday starts out mainly dry, but rain chances steadily increase throughout the day as yet another cold front approaches.

The cold front moves through on Friday, keeping scattered showers around through the end of the work week. Finally, we’ll dry out and cool down again by next Saturday and Sunday!

The trade off for the drier weather is chilly temperatures: Daytime highs will only be in the mid-40s, about 20 degrees cooler than average. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, which is chilly for even February standards.