Harold Brewer talks Intuitive and Apollo 11 Anniversary

Huntsville is a place where you can build an aerospace-defense company with two co-founders, and 20-years later you have 400 people working on all kinds of high tech projects.

Intuitive Research and Technology is that company.

“Huntsville has a lot of companies like us and this is a very similar story,” said Harold Brewer, co-founder and chairman of the board.

“I think that’s one thing that really makes this community unique…is not only do we have the high tech people here in town, but we have the entrepreneurial here in Huntsville and we’re just like a lot of other companies in town that have started companies.”

And anyone who calls Huntsville and North Alabama home is fired up about the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon flight. To say Brewer is excited about the anniversary is an understatement.

