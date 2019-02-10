Häagen-Dazs to offer alcohol-infused ice cream

(CNN) — Häagen-dazs has something new for you…and it’s extra boozy. The ice cream company has combined two of your favorite things into one.

It’s rolling out seven flavors of alcohol-infused ice cream treats.

Some of the flavors include Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle and a non-dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee.

Don’t get too excited. You’re probably not going to get drunk off the special treats.

Each product contains less than 0.5 percent of alcohol by volume.

If the collection isn’t already in your store – you won’t have to wait too long. It will be “widely available” by April.