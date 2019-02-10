Former Alabama running back Trent Richardson balls out in Birmingham Iron debut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Well just when you thought football season was over, don't worry there's more; the Alliance of American Football League kicked off their inaugural season this weekend, including the debut game of the Birmingham Iron against the Memphis Express.

Former Alabama running back, Trent Richardson, put the exclamation point with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, plus the were the first in franchise history. Birmingham gets the first shutout of the AAF league, 26-0, over Memphis express.

Alabama and Auburn fans will recognize several players on the Iron roster; some big time Crimson Tide alums include Richardson, who balled out in the debut game and Quarterback Blake Sims. The Iron has ten former Alabama players on their roster for their debut season, and the Tigers have five, including Chris Davis, who returned the legendary kick six against Alabama in 2013.