× Donations welcome for Albertville church partly destroyed by fire

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Donations are being welcome to several places in support of an Albertville church that was partly destroyed by a fire.

Fire officials are investigating what started the blaze at LifePoint Church in Albertville.

The fire was in the children’s facility, part of which was used by Room in the Inn, a county-wide ministry that gives people who need it a place to stay out of the cold during the winter months.

The church was home to the organization’s day program, where people can learn life skills and have a safe place to stay out of the elements during the day. At night, different churches across the county house the people involved in the program and give them a hot meal.

The organization lost what it had for the day program in the fire.

Donations are welcome and can be dropped off at the Albertville Chamber of Commerce, Boaz Chamber of Commerce, The Venue in Guntersville, or WQSB in Albertville.

Products needed include:

Paper products (copy paper, plates, cups, paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, etc.)

Plastic products (forks, spoons, tableware)

Cleaning products (hand soap, Germ-X, Lysol, laundry detergent, etc.)

First-aide kits

Snacks of all kinds!

For questions, feel free to contact that supporter.

Albertville Chamber of Commerce – (256) 878-3821

Boaz Chamber of Commerce – (256) 593-8154

The Venue in Guntersville – (256) 302-7011

WQSB in Albertville – (256) 878-8575