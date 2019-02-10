Chicken products recalled in multiple states including Alabama

On Sunday, the United States Department of Agriculture announced VICS Acquisition, LLC is recalling approximately 99,975 pounds of chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Products affected by the recall were produced between August 7 and October 15, 2018, and include establishment number “P-34622” on the product packaging:

1.5-lb. packages containing one frozen steam bag meal of “happi foodi BLOODY MARY INSPIRED CHICKEN” with lot codes 14528 and 15092 and use by dates of March 2, 2020 and April 15, 2020.

1.5-lb. packages containing one frozen steam bag meal of “SE Grocers MARSALA CHICKEN” with lot codes 14177 and 14532 and use by dates of Feb. 8, 2020 and March 3, 2020.

1.5-lb. packages containing one frozen steam bag meal of “SE Grocers MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HERB CHICKEN” with lot codes 14145 and 14531 and use by dates of Feb. 7, 2020 and March 4, 2020.

The happi foodi items were shipped to stores nationwide and the Southeast Grocers Brand items were shipped to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

At this time, the department said no injuries or adverse reactions have been reported after consuming the affected products.

Anybody who has any of the affected products should throw them away or return them to the store where they were bought.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Gary Laney, vice president of product innovation and quality for WaffleWaffle, LLC at (201) 559-9806.