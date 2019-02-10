19-year-old pedestrian hit, killed by RV in Limestone County

DECATUR, Ala. – A 19-year-old was struck and killed by an RV Saturday night in Decatur, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

West says the Decatur Police received a call around 9:30 p.m. saying that an RV hit “something” going north on U.S. Highway 31.

After a search, the body was found on the bank of the Tennessee River. West says the person hit was knocked over the rail and onto the bank of the river.

Decatur police are leading the investigation.

The identification of the person hit has not been released.