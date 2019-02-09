× US Department of Justice investigating Riverchase Galleria Mall shooting

CNN – The US Department of Justice is now investigating the deadly mall shooting in Alabama last Thanksgiving. This week, Alabama authorities ruled no crime was committed when a Hoover police officer shot and killed EJ Bradford at the Riverchase Galleria Mall.

They originally identified him as the suspect in a shooting. They later admitted Bradford was not the gunman and charged a suspect with the crime. The state’s attorney general said the shooting death of Bradford was justified. But federal officials say the entire matter, including Alabama’s investigation, is now under review. The Department of Justice says they are giving special attention to the civil rights aspects of the case.