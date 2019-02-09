Red Bay Police searching for two men suspected of check fraud

RED BAY, Ala. – Authorities said fraudulent checks were passed at several businesses in Red Bay Saturday night.

Investigators are searching for the identity of two men wanted for passing bad checks.

Authorities estimate one male is between 5′ 10″ and 6′ tall, weighing between 160 and 180 lbs. The other is estimated to be between 5′ 10″ and 6′ tall, weighing over 200 lbs.

Red Bay Police stated the bad checks were passed in Belmont, Mississippi as well.

Anybody with information regarding the checks or the alleged suspects should contact Red Bay Police at 256-356-4455.