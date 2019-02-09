Huntsville High beats Sparkman in one point win for Area Championship

The Huntsville High Panthers beat the Sparkman Senators, 51-50, to win the 7A Area 7 Championship Saturday night. The game was a nail biter for all four quarters, and the atmosphere over in the Sparkman gym was electric for both teams. Congratulations to Huntsville and all the teams that competed in area tournaments!
