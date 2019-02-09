× Fort Payne man arrested on child pornography charges

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A Fort Payne man was arrested on child pornography charges.

According to the DeKalb County Sherrif’s Office, Taylor Browder, 27, was arrested Thursday around 1 p.m. at his home on Browder Road.

Investigators said they received a tip and found sexually explicit images of minors while searching the residence.

Sheriff Nick Welden said in part, “People who possess these images have no place in our communities. Protecting our children is our highest priority.“

Browder was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and is being held in the DeKalb County Jail. His bond has been set at $60,000.