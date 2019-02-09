Dress up for ‘Gala in the Garden’ at the Huntsville Botanical Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A club aimed at supporting the Redstone Arsenal community and beyond is hosting their annual fundraising gala in a new location, and anyone can attend for a night of games, food, music, a silent auction, and dancing.

The Redstone Arsenal Military & Civilians’ Club is hosting its major annual fundraising event, "Gala in the Garden" on February 22.

The gala will be hosted at Huntsville Botanical Garden and is benefiting the RSAMCC Community Assistance Grants & Merit Scholarship Awards.

You can listen to the band Free Fall while eating dinner catered by Bubba's Silver Spoon Catering. Items will be auctioned off at a silent auction that opens at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person and the deadline to purchase is Friday, February 15.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page or email rsamccgalainthegarden@gmail.com.