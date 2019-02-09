× Celebrate National Pizza Day on Saturday

(CNN) — Carryout, delivery, or dine in – that decision is up to you. Saturday is National Pizza Day.

For centuries, pizza was primarily a dish enjoyed in Italy. In the early 20th century, the first American-style pizza shops popped up in New York and New Jersey, selling what was called “tomato pies.”

But pizza truly became part of American culture after World War II, as U.S. soldiers stationed in Italy developed quite the taste for it.

So just how popular is pizza?

According to the National Association of Pizza Operators, about three billion pizzas are sold in the U.S. each year. And the American pizza community says there are 34 million different ways to order a pie depending on size, cheese, crust, sauce, and toppings.

And there are some National Pizza Day deals to look forward to…

Domino’s is hosting a contest to win up to $500 worth of pizza, and there are more opportunities for people to win $5 or $4 e-gift codes.

Marco’s Pizza is offering two medium one-topping pizzas for $6.99 each.

At Little Caesar’s, you can get their stuffed crust pizza for $9 or the pretzel crust pizza without the stuffing for $6, as long as you order between 4-8 p.m.