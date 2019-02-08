Thief breaks into Lauderdale County restaurant with a rock

Posted 2:12 pm, February 8, 2019, by , Updated at 02:24PM, February 8, 2019

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A thief used a large rock to break into a Lauderdale County restaurant Thursday night.

Homeside Restaurant at 3922 Cloverdale Road was broken into between 1:00 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on February 8th.  Surveillance video shows the thief taking the cash register after busting the front glass door with a rock.

The suspect drove a dark-colored sedan and wore a mask.

If anyone has any information regarding the burglary, contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5757.

Break-in at Homeside

 