Teachers and students set for move to new Florence Middle School

FLORENCE, Ala. – In just one week, move in will begin at the new multi-million dollar Florence Middle School. As teachers prepare to pack up their classrooms at the temporary location, work is going on around the clock to make sure it’s ready.

The sod has been laid and the concrete pressure washed; from the outside, everything looks completed at the new campus. Inside, it’s a different story.

“It’s going to be real fast,” stated Assistant Superintendent Connie Wallace. “Dr. Shaw asked me this morning, ‘How confident are you going to be that everything is going to be ready,’ and I said I’m confident.”

Wallace is the project manager for the Florence school system. She has overseen the building of the nearly $35 million school since the beginning.

More than 1,000 desks and chairs have been placed this week. Carpenters and electricians are putting their final touches on the 180,000 square foot facility. Teachers will be moved next Friday, and 7th and 8th-grade students report to campus on February 19.

“Unfortunately, moving in the middle of a year, you don’t have that opportunity to bring them in and really give them an orientation of the building,” said Wallace. “So they will all do that at one time, which may help because everybody will be as lost as they are.”

The deadline is set, and everyone is trying to get the school ready in the next week.

An open house for the community will take place in March, to show off all the opportunities the new middle school will give students.