Sentencing date set for convicted killer Stephen Marc Stone

Posted 4:18 pm, February 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:22PM, February 8, 2019

Stephen Marc Stone during the first day of jury selection at his capital murder trial, Jan. 28, 2019. (WHNT photo by Justin Allison)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Stephen Marc Stone will be sentenced in late March for the 2013 murders of his wife and son.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Donna Pate set a March 28 sentencing date for Stone.

A jury recommended Wednesday that Stone serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing his wife, Krista, and their 7-year-old son Zachary at their home on Chicamauga Trail in 2013.

Pate could still sentence Stone to death, because his capital murder case began before Alabama stopped judges from overriding jury recommendations in 2017.