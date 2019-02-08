× Sentencing date set for convicted killer Stephen Marc Stone

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Stephen Marc Stone will be sentenced in late March for the 2013 murders of his wife and son.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Donna Pate set a March 28 sentencing date for Stone.

A jury recommended Wednesday that Stone serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing his wife, Krista, and their 7-year-old son Zachary at their home on Chicamauga Trail in 2013.

Pate could still sentence Stone to death, because his capital murder case began before Alabama stopped judges from overriding jury recommendations in 2017.