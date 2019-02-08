× Plaza Boulevard Dental in Madison offering free services March 8

MADISON, Ala. — No dental insurance? A Madison dental office wants to help provide the community with important services free of charge.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Morgan Rousseau with Plaza Boulevard Dental. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

Local residents will have a choice of one free cleaning or extraction at Plaza Boulevard Dental on Friday, March 8. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Plaza Boulevard Dental is located on 136 Plaza Blvd in Madison.

“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” said Dr. Ryllis Rousseau with Plaza Boulevard Dental. “Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”

Patients must be 18 years or older to receive treatment.

“It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of a person. At the same time we’re changing their life, they’re changing ours,” added Dr. Morgan Rousseau.

Plaza Boulevard Dental will be helping to improve the community’s oral health with the assistance of Dr. Alan Coleman of Valley Smiles Dental Care and Dr. Trella Dutton of Limestone Smiles of Athens. For more information, please call 256-464-3556 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.