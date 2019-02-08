One Huntsville school gets gift from Clorox

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama’s overall flu activity has increased again. The weekly influenza report shows the increase has grown to 8% state-wide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported the flu is widespread across Alabama and that includes inside of our schools.

Several schools have been closed and right now, two schools in the Lawrence County school district are closed until Monday. And with all of this, comes extreme cleaning to try and keep the kids safe.

The flu is considered very contagious and most experts believe its spread by droplets made when people with the flu cough, sneeze, or talk.

The CDC recommends frequently cleaning commonly touched surfaces at schools to prevent the spread of the disease such as door knobs, desks, and hand rails.

Monrovia Middle School went to Twitter to ask for donations.

Their post reads “The MMS Library needs some Clorox wipes!!!! The Library is a “high touch” environment with lots of potential for germ spreading. We’re trying to keep our kids healthy with daily Clorox wiping. We would love donations of Clorox wipes! Please send to the Library or front office.”

And to their surprise, the school received plenty of donations from Clorox, itself.

They made another post reading “We just got the best mail from our friends at @Clorox! Remember when we sent out a message asking for Clorox wipes? Our friends at Clorox were watching our Twitter account and came to our rescue! We just received this BIG box of Clorox wipes with a sweet note. TY Clorox!!!”

The note from Clorox said “Hi Monrovia Middle School, We saw your tweet and wanted to send you some Clorox goodies to keep your school healthy! – Your friends at Clorox.”