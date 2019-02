× Most Wanted fugitive last seen in Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – Office of Inspector General has added one woman to the Most Wanted Fugitive List.

Melissa Ann Short was last seen in Fayetteville and Waverly, Tennessee.

She may be using the aliases: Melissa Hull, Melissa Posey, or “Lissa.”

If you or someone you know may have tips regarding this fugitive, please call 615-687-7274.