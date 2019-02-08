Looking for a job? The Morgan County Correctional Facility is hiring
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — The Morgan County Correctional Facility is looking for people to fill open positions as detention officers.
The starting pay is $11.65 and benefits include health insurance with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and a state retirement plan. Dental, vision and life insurance plans are also available.
The minimum age to apply is 18 and they must pass a background check along with psychological and physical examinations. Interested applicants must be willing to work day or night 12-hour shifts, weekends, and holidays.
Applications can be found online or picked up and turned in at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located on 119 Lee St. NE in Decatur.
34.605925 -86.983342