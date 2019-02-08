× Looking for a job? The Morgan County Correctional Facility is hiring

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — The Morgan County Correctional Facility is looking for people to fill open positions as detention officers.

The starting pay is $11.65 and benefits include health insurance with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and a state retirement plan. Dental, vision and life insurance plans are also available.

The minimum age to apply is 18 and they must pass a background check along with psychological and physical examinations. Interested applicants must be willing to work day or night 12-hour shifts, weekends, and holidays.

Applications can be found online or picked up and turned in at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located on 119 Lee St. NE in Decatur.