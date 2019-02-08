Limestone County officers seize approximately 350K worth of drugs

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Narcotics investigators in Limestone County say they seized about $350,000 worth of marijuana plants, methamphetamine, Oxycontin, and other illegal prescription drugs Thursday while executing a search warrant.

After searching David Todd’s home on the 12000 block of Brent Pine Pocket, authorities charged the 61-year-old from Athens with Drug Trafficking, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (meth), Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Investigators say they located an indoor marijuana growing operation consisting of 70 high-grade marijuana plants. They also seized over ½ ounce of methamphetamine and some Oxycontin as well as other prescription drugs.

Todd is being held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not been set at this time on the drug trafficking charge, but bond on the remaining charges totals $13,500.

The seizure marks one of the largest drug seizures Limestone County investigators have made in recent years.