International Space Station to zoom over Huntsville Friday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The opportunity to watch the International Space Station fly over Huntsville has arrived.

On Friday night, the ISS can be seen at 6:37 p.m. and will be visible for 4 minutes. It will appear in the Northwest and disappear in the Southeast. The space station is the third brightest object in the sky and should be easy to spot if it’s not cloudy.

The ISS is visible to the naked eye and looks like a fast-moving plane only much higher and traveling thousands of miles an hour faster.

For viewing tips and more information, visit www.spotthestation.nasa.gov