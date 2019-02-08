× Huntsville Police Officers involved in arrest of Devron Booker “acted within departmental policy”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officers involved in the arrest of Devron Booker acted within department policy, according to an incident review board. Police were involved in a pursuit of Booker in January.

In a statement issued Friday evening, Huntsville Police said an incident review board, assembled on February 8, “reviewed all Body Camera Video, Dash-Cam Video and testimonial evidence and determined all officers acted within departmental policy.”

Booker was involved in a January 16 pursuit when he was in a suspected stolen vehicle. Officers stated when they tried to stop Booker, he drove away, exchanging gunfire with officers.

Investigators stated Booker is awaiting indictment for charges related to a previous robbery and attempted murder charges related to the January pursuit.