× Flags across Alabama flying at half-staff to honor John Dingell, Jr.

ALABAMA – On Friday, Governor Kay Ivey announced flags across the state will fly at half-staff to honor former U.S. Representative John David Dingell, Jr.

At the request of @POTUS, I’m directing all flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the memory & longstanding service of former U.S. Rep. John David Dingell, Jr., our country’s longest-serving member of Congress. pic.twitter.com/yEsQbklrRb — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) February 8, 2019

Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress, died Thursday night at age 92.

According to a tweet from the Governor’s Office, the request to lower the flags came from President Donald Trump.

Flags will be lowered until sunset Saturday.