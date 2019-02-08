WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) speaks at the National Press Club, June 27, 2014 in Washington, DC. Rep. Dingell who is the longest serving member of Congress was Newsmaker Luncheon speaker talked about "When Congress Worked". (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Flags across Alabama flying at half-staff to honor John Dingell, Jr.
ALABAMA – On Friday, Governor Kay Ivey announced flags across the state will fly at half-staff to honor former U.S. Representative John David Dingell, Jr.
At the request of @POTUS, I’m directing all flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the memory & longstanding service of former U.S. Rep. John David Dingell, Jr., our country’s longest-serving member of Congress. pic.twitter.com/yEsQbklrRb