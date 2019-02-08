Flags across Alabama flying at half-staff to honor John Dingell, Jr.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) speaks at the National Press Club, June 27, 2014 in Washington, DC. Rep. Dingell who is the longest serving member of Congress was Newsmaker Luncheon speaker talked about "When Congress Worked". (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

ALABAMA – On Friday, Governor Kay Ivey announced flags across the state will fly at half-staff to honor former U.S. Representative John David Dingell, Jr.

Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress, died Thursday night at age 92.

According to a tweet from the Governor’s Office, the request to lower the flags came from President Donald Trump.

Flags will be lowered until sunset Saturday.