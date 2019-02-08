Fire at training ground of Brazilian club Flamengo -10 dead

BRAZIL. – Ten people have died and at least three others have been injured after a fire broke out at the youth training ground of Brazilian football club Flamengo on Friday, according to state-run news agency Agencia Brazil.

The blaze engulfed a dormitory at the youth team center where the players were sleeping.

Flamengo are one of Brazil’s biggest and most popular clubs, playing their home matches in Rio de Janeiro.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, who joined the club from Flamengo last year, said: “Just remembering the nights and days I spent at the training center, it gives me goosebumps.

“I still can’t believe it but praying for all. God bless everyone’s family.”

Flamengo posted that the club “is in mourning.”