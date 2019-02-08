FBI: Help locate Texas man charged with sexual exploitation of children

RICHMOND, TX. – The FBI and other officials are searching for Robert Shouse of Texas.

Shouse is a white male that is 5’10” and 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

A federal arrest warrant for Shouse was issued on January 24, 2019, in the United States District Court, Southern District of Texas, Houston, Texas, after he was charged with sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography.

A search warrant was executed on Robert Shouse’s residence in Richmond, Texas, on January 22, 2019. During the search, a large amount of child pornography was found, which included images and videos of Shouse allegedly sexually assaulting a prepubescent child.