LifeSouth in emergency need for all blood types

According to LifeSouth, winter weather and sickness have taken a toll on the community’s blood supply. That’s why they’re urging the community to donate.

Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed.

All donors receive a thank you gift, and a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen.

LifeSouth has donor centers in Huntsville, Madison, Decatur, Cullman, Albertville, and Florence. LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations in coming days. Click here for a complete schedule of upcoming blood drives.

For more information about donations or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org.