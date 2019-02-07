Ulta to handout free treats at the new Huntsville location grand opening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Beauty gurus, get your brushes ready! A new Ulta location is coming in hot to South Huntsville.

The second location will be located at 935 Bob Wallace Avenue SW, right off Memorial Parkway and across from Whole Foods. The beauty store chain will carry a wide variety of hair products, makeup, fragrances, skin and nail care items, and even more, including an onsite salon.

The grand opening festivities are scheduled for February 8th at 10:00 a.m. and continue daily through Sunday, February 10th at 6:00 p.m. The first 100 guests on either of the three days will receive an Ulta Beauty treat valued at $5 to $100.

Must be 16 or older.

Ulta Beauty has an additional store at the Bridge Street Town Centre.