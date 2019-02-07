UAH set to host yet another Charger Chillout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It is a chance to watch some of the top softball teams in the country including UAH.

Friday at noon, day one of the 2019 Charger Chillout begins, and it will run until February 10th at the Metro Kiwanis Sportsplex.

UAH will be on field 2 Friday at noon against Bellarmine then they'll square off against Illinois Springfield at 2 p.m.

"The Huntsville Sports Commission has been great to UAH, UAH Softball," said UAH Head Softball Coach Les Stuedeman. "You know to get to bring twenty college teams in who are all staying here for three nights it helps the city and it helps us because we get to sleep in our own bed and play some really upper level competition."

The tournament is $10 for a day pass or $25 for the weekend.