Truck theft at Waterloo High School under investigation

WATERLOO, Ala. – In Lauderdale County, a personal vehicle was stolen from a school campus this past weekend. Investigators with the sheriff’s office are releasing surveillance pictures of the incident hoping to capture the culprits.

On Sunday, February 3, at around 2:20 a.m., a crime went down at Waterloo High School. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance pictures and video.

Investigators say a dark-colored truck, possibly a newer model Ford F-150, hooked a tow line to a Chevrolet truck and pulled it away. Before it was taken, the assailants broke the driver’s side window out.

Here is a picture of the stolen truck taken from surveillance cameras just days before. Investigators hope putting this out to the public will help capture those behind the theft.

If you have any information that can help law enforcement capture the thieves, contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line. Simply call, text, or submit your tips on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

To speak with an operator around the clock, call (256)386-8685. If you would rather send a detailed text message, address it to 274637. Each tip is kept anonymous and worth a cash reward if an arrest is made.