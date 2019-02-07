× The Von Brewski Beer Festival returns to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The third Von Brewski Festival is this Saturday, February 9th in the South Hall of the Von Braun Center.

The taps open at 2:00 p.m. but Brooke Izzo, the festival’s marketing and public relations manager, says the doors open sooner.

“One great thing is that we open doors at 1:30 and pull the taps at 2. So we encourage people to come at 1:30 to get into the event, and check out where they’re favorite beers are,” said Izzo.

Izzo says you might want to get there early because this year they have almost 200 beers to try.

“This is just a great event if you love craft beers, ciders or meads and come and try over 190 different ones,” said Izzo.

But if you don’t love beers, ciders or meads Izzo says there will be other drinks.

“We have a non-sampling ticket for $15 and we have a fully stocked bar, so if a cocktail or wine is your choice we have that as well,” said Izzo.

Izzo says this year they’re already selling more tickets than past years and if you purchase the tickets before Saturday they’re $40.

If you purchase them on Saturday, then the tickets will be $50 at the door. Purchase tickets online here:

Izzo recommends before people come to the event they should download the “Untapped” app to see all of the beers that will be at the festival and to rate your favorites.