SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training in Athens on February 12

The National Weather Service in Huntsville is giving anyone with an interest in weather the opportunity to become a certified SKYWARN storm spotter.

The storm spotter classes will be held in February and March. The classes are free and open to the public and typically last two hours.

On February 12, a storm spotter class will be offered at the from 6-8 p.m. at the McCandless Hall Building on the campus of Athens State University.

Additional classes will be offered throughout north Alabama and south Tennessee. Click here to see the list of classes, locations and times. Inclement weather or other factors may cause the schedule to change, so please check the list before you decide to attend a class.

Those who attend the classes will learn: