The Grissom Tigers faced off against the Sparkman Senators in the area tournament Thursday night and the winner would advanced to the championship. The Senators got out with a big lead early in the game, but the Tigers fought back and got the game closer; Sparkman led 28-21 at the half. The SenatorsĀ got the win 68 -52 over Grissom to advance to the area championship.